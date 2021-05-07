Biden's 'American Families Plan' impact on Virginia's community colleges

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - One of the most talked-about parts of President Biden's "American Families Plan" unveiled last month is free community college.

So how would it change things for future students in Virginia?

In July, the Commonwealth is starting a new program called G-3, which provides free community college. The program makes tuition-free community college available to low- and middle-income students who pursue jobs in high-demand fields, enabling an estimated 36,000 Virginians to earn degrees.

Mary Morris with Virginia 529 says the President's plan would likely expand on that since not everyone is eligible under the state's program.

Biden's plan would also increase grants, but Morris says families still need a financial plan for college - even if Biden's proposal passes.