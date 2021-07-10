Watch
Bikers get ready for first 'Toy Run,' fundraising Christmas gifts for children at local hospital

Posted at 7:11 AM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 07:27:48-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. -- Christmas may be five months away, but a group of bikers and Bayside Harley Davidson are already in the Christmas spirit. They're gathering at the Bayside Harley Davidson on Saturday for their Toy Run 2021 – the first ride they are hosting.

It's all to make sure children at the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk can look forward to having a new toy on Christmas Day.

They'll have a free breakfast for participants, followed by a biker parade pulling out of the Bayside Harley Davidson store in Portsmouth that'll stop at CHKD. The parade will be led by Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

Anyone with a motorbike can still sign up for the event. To do so, meet up at Bayside Harley Davidson – located at 2211 Frederick Blvd in Portsmouth – between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The ride is $20 per person and $5 per passenger.

The organizers said you can also come in a car if you do not have a motorcycle.

You are also encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy, which will go towards a child in need.

Bayside Harley Davidson will also hold an afterparty from noon to 4 p.m., with the BBQ Boys selling plates for purchase. All of those proceeds are going to CHKD.

