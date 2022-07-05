HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - While many of us are celebrating the Fourth of July, one college student from England is on the verge of completing a monumental journey in Hampton Roads. He’s riding his bike across the U.S. to raise awareness about testicular cancer.

The journey is called “#BikingForBalls: Across the States in 40 Days."

Since May 28, 20-year-old James Gray, who's attending Newcastle University in England, has biked across 10 states for more than 3,800 miles and has raised more than $76,000.

His dad, David, has been following him every step of the way.

This ride is supporting the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation in the U.S. and the Oddballs Foundation in the UK.

As of Monday night, Gray is currently in Williamsburg. He will finish his journey Tuesday.

In a conversation with News 3 anchor and reporter Zak Dahlheimer, Gray says it was information he got in college about testicular cancer and his goal of wanting a challenge that sparked his quest.

“I’m excited to kind of get it finished and kind of quite relieved. I think my legs will be looking forward to a day off as well, more than anything else,” Gray said.

He also spoke about the stigma surrounding testicular cancer.

“It does have a stigma around it with testicular cancer. And men, boys, we don’t want to talk about it,” Gray said. “We think there’s a big opportunity to lay a platform to hopefully go on and make a difference in the awareness of testicular cancer out here in the States.”

Gray will complete his journey in Yorktown Beach Tuesday afternoon.

You can follow Gray's journey on Instagram and read more about how you can help support this mission here.

