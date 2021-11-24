News 3 Anchor Zak Dahlheimer shares story of fighting testicular cancer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - All month long, News 3 has been taking action for men's health, sharing stories from cancer survivors and advocates while raising funds for the Movember Foundation.

This month, News 3 has touched on topics including mental health and suicide prevention and prostate cancer.

Wednesday, News 3 is wrapping up its Movember series talking about testicular cancer.

“It is the most common form of cancer between the ages of 15-40 in men,” Dr. Matthew Milowsky with the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center told News 3.

According to the American Cancer Society, testicular cancer is not a common cancer. ACS reports about 1 of every 250 men will develop the disease cancer at some point during their life.

For 2021, the American Cancer Society estimates about 9,470 new cases of testicular cancer diagnosed and about 440 deaths from the disease.

“I feel a lot of sympathy for the testicular cancer patients,” Dr. Eric Wallen with the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center told News 3. “They are the ones, these men, who are starting families, who might've just started a new job [or] who might've just moved to a new area. It's just so disruptive in their life.”

For the first time publicly, News 3 Anchor/Reporter Zak Dahlheimer shares the story about his recent fight with testicular cancer. We’ll also hear from his doctors at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who are helping lead the charge for raising awareness for men’s health.

