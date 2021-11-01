Men’s Health Movember: How to get involved, take action to raise awareness

NORFOLK, Va. - You've heard of "No Shave November," where guys ditch their razors to grow facial hair throughout the month. But what about Movember?

Movember is the global men's health charity, raising awareness through three main areas: men's mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

According to Movember Foundation U.S. Executive Director Mark Hedstrom, Movember started in 2003 in Australia with a simple concept of getting guys to grow mustaches to spark a conversation about men's health.

Since then, it has expanded to 20 countries worldwide, raised more than $1 billion and funded more than 1,250 men's health programs.

There are various ways to get involved with Movember, whether it's growing facial hair, hosting an event or setting physical fitness goals.

Here are stats related from the Movember Foundation related to the three main areas of awareness for men's health:

Globally, on average, 1 man dies by suicide every minute of every day

In the U.S., approximately 4 in 5 suicides are men.

1 in 8 American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer within their lifetime

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in U.S. men

Globally, more than 1.4 million men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year

Testicular cancer ranks as the most common form of cancer in young American men

By 2030, Movember aims to reduce the rate of male suicides by 25%, as well as halve the number of men dying from both prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

To speak with someone immediately, you can contact National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255(1-800-273-TALK) or National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at 800-950-6264 or Text NAMI to 741741.

News 3 is taking action for men's health by creating a Movember team page to raise money for the Movember Foundation.

Every dollar raised goes towards biomedical research, resources and programs for men's mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

Throughout November, News 3 Anchor/Reporter and cancer survivor, Zak Dahlheimer, will share stories from cancer survivors and men's health advocates, as well as resources available to men and their families.

You can make a contribution to WTKR's Movember page here.

Learn more about Movember here.

