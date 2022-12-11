Bill protecting same-sex unions still leaves Va. LGBTQ marriages in jeopardy

SUFFOLK, Va. – This week, Congress took a monumental step in marriage equality by passing bipartisan legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages nationwide.

But while it is a historic moment for married LGBTQ couples under federal law, their unions under Virginia state law could be in jeopardy.

Teri Minami, who identifies as queer, has been fighting for gay rights for more than two decades. She’s also the president of PFLAGs local chapter in South Hampton Roads. The national grassroots group supports LGBTQ members and their families.

“Every push in the right direction is a win,” Minami said. “Of course, it doesn’t go far enough.”

The measure would protect same-sex marriages nationwide if the Supreme Court’s ruling were overturned.

While Minami said the bill’s passage is a huge relief, she is still concerned.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride,” she said. “I never thought I would see equality in marriage in my lifetime, so when I saw it, it was just fresh air, and be able to breathe and not have to have that weight on the shoulders. Then, having it potentially taken away is even more heart-wrenching.”

While the legislation would federally recognize couples already married, the measure would not require states to allow same-sex marriages.

That’s means if the 2015 decision were overturned, LGBTQ couples who want to marry in Virginia, can’t. Language in the state’s constitution makes same-sex marriage illegal.

That would then take the possibility of marriage away from Minami and her partner of 13 years and thousands of others.

“It sucks to have that potential limitation,” Minami said. “Having these limitations in place, show that we can put limitations on LGBTQ folks, and that there’s limitations to human rights. That sends a greater message that we are not as equal.”

Minami also worries about the message it sends to younger generations, adding the bill doesn’t do enough to protect against discrimination.

“There’s pockets that are saying, we want to dictate who you love and how you do love, and I don’t think that flows with the idea that we are all human beings, and so we should all have valid rights,” said Minami.

President Biden is expected to sign the legislation over the next few days.

News 3 has reached out to several Republican lawmakers to have them weigh in on the bill and are waiting to hear back.

RELATED ARTICLE: Va. Delegate Tim Anderson pushes to repeal same-sex marriage prohibition

