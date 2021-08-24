Watch
News

Actions

Bill raising juvenile prosecution age in NC gets final OK

items.[0].image.alt
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 6:17 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 18:17:29-04

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina legislature has agreed that only children 8 and older can be prosecuted in the state’s juvenile courts. That's up from the current age of 6.

North Carolina currently is the state with the lowest age for juvenile adjudication set by law in the country.

A bill given final legislative approval on Tuesday by the Senate would end that should Gov. Roy Cooper let it become law.

Bills debated earlier this year would have raised the minimum age to 10, but some legislators successfully argued that court intervention for 8- and 9-year-olds who commit serious felonies is warranted.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections