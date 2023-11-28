Bill to ban sale of assault weapons resurfaces in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. - — Once again, Virginia lawmakers are debating whether to ban the future sale of assault weapons.

Democrats announced the first bills they're filing now that they're in the majority of the General Assembly.

One of the first bills would ban the sale of assault weapons, including AR-15's, starting on July 1.

"Weapons of war don't belong on our streets. These weapons have one purpose. They're designed to close in and kill an enemy. Our neighbors aren't our enemies," said Del. Dan Helmer (D-Fairfax), who's introducing the bill.

It would also ban high capacity magazine sales and prevent people under 21 from having assault weapons.

Assault weapons were used in three-percent of homicides in 2020, according to data from the Pew Research Center, but proponents of the bill say it would help prevent mass shootings.

"We know in many cases mass shootings have been perpetrated by people under the age of 21, so we think that is also a reasonable measure," said Helmer.

This is a return to a familiar debate in Virginia. A similar bill in 2020 led to a rally at the State Capitol and it wound up not passing.

"Someone who's going to do mass murder is not going to be concerned about their little gun ban. They'll get their guns on the black market. They'll steal them," said Philip Van Cleave, the president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League.

As it stands now, the bill does not impact guns that are already out there, but Van Cleave says the language can be tweaked in the General Assembly.

"They would just strike a few words and presto, change. Now all these existing rifles and pistols would become illegal," he said.

Following this fall's elections, Democrats are in power in the General Assembly, but the governor can veto any bill they pass.

News 3 asked Helmer if he acknowledges that could make this bill becoming law an uphill battle.

"I very much hope the governor can to to the mothers and the fathers of these victims and find it in his heart ... to make sure that not a single other parent or child has to suffer because our politicians didn't have the courage to keep weapons of war off our streets," he said.

Lawmakers will take up the bill in January.