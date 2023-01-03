Birthday cards wanted for WWII Code Girl turning 99

One of the last surviving Navy WWII Code Girls will soon celebrate her 99th birthday, and a friend is requesting cards to make the celebration happier.

U.S. Navy WAVE Leona Chasse will celebrate the birthday milestone in January 2023.

A friend and fellow Navy veteran, Joy Asuncion, put a post calling for the letters on social media earlier this week.

"Leona was one of 10,000 Navy WAVES secretly recruited as 'Code Girls' to serve as Code Breakers working in secrecy to break German and Japanese codes," Asuncion said. "These women were a crucial part of the war and broke numerous codes that were of great importance to the Allied Forces and help win the war!"

Cards can be mailed to:

Leona Chasse

Maine Veterans' Home

290 US Route 1

Scarborough, Maine 04074