Black BRAND hosting free workshops in 2-day Real Estate Readiness conference

NORFOLK, Va. - What does it mean to build wealth? For the fifth year, the president of Black BRAND says the answer is homeownership and real estate investment.

Blair Durham, along with her sponsors, aspire to lift up minorities and women in the real estate world. Durham has assembled a host of experts for a series of workshops Friday and Saturday to provide the tools for first-time buyers and would-be investors to gain the knowledge the current marketplace.

Black BRAND has partnered with the Virginia Housing Community Development Corporation to produce nearly nine hours of free workshops facilitated by some of the areas most high-powered Black real estate professionals.

The conference was extended to a two-day event this year to cover subjects in residential and commercial real estate.

