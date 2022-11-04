Black + Decker garment steamers recalled for causing burn injuries

On November 3, Empower Brands recalled over 500,000 Black + Decker “easy garment steamers.” The recall was issued after hundreds of consumers complained about hot water spewing from the device.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 241 reports were made about the steamers’ hot water. Of those incidents, 32 involved burn injuries from using the steamers with two cases resulting in second-degree burns.

The steamers are sold nationwide at stores like Walmart and Target.

Consumers who purchased one of the recalled steamers can contact Empower Brands for a free replacement upper assembly for the device.

Click here to see if your steamer is impacted by the recall.