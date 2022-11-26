Black Friday shoppers stay vigilant after Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, but some shoppers at Greenbrier Mall said the huge crowds have them feeling uneasy, especially after Tuesday's mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake that killed six people.

“I've never had something happen so close and local," said Teresa Flores who was shopping on Black Friday. "So going out to these kinds of environments just causes a lot of anxiety. It's really hard to navigate that and feel exactly safe with the holiday shopping that we're doing."

With her 3-year-old daughter and husband by her side, the mass shooting earlier in the week has Flores concerned for her family's safety.

“We felt like we were looking around a lot looking for exits, speaking among each other. If something was to go wrong, what would we do," said Flores.

Some shoppers told News 3 they're holding back from in-person shopping.

“I think I’d rather just do the rest of my shopping online because I do have more to stuff to get but I was just ready to leave," said Jessica Gomez who was also shopping on Black Friday,

Other shoppers said they're cautious and remain vigilant.

“Nowadays no place is safe, but you have to go shopping, you have to get groceries. You shouldn't live in fear," said Stanley Womack.

Shoppers at Virginia Beach Walmart locations likely noticed an increased police presence Friday. Earlier in the day, two Walmart locations evacuated after receiving threats that police later determined to be unsubstantiated.

"I pray that we just have a safer place for all of us," said Flores.

News 3 reached out to Greenbrier, Lynnhaven, MacArthur, and Patrick Henry malls to see if they've had an enhanced police and mall security presence, or if they took other safety precautions because of the mass shooting. We have not yet heard from them.

