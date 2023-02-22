Historically Black College dancers are honoring their ancestors through dance

HAMPTON, Va. — The 1619 Project is a world-renowned in-depth piece that explores the history of enslaved Africans who were brought to Virginia in the year 1619.

Over the course of time, African Americans have helped to shape and mold elements of democracy, law, music, and culture.

Now, more than 400 years later Historically Black College students at Hampton University are honoring their ancestors through dance.

The Hampton University Terpsichorean Dance Company was founded by Charles H. Williams in 1934. Formerly known as the 'Hampton Institute Creative Dance Troupe' the dance company is one of the longest-running organizations on Hampton University's campus.

Terpsichorean Choreography Crystal Neal prepares dance pieces centered around African spiritual movements as the company is historically known for performing modern-day pieces that reflect an array of dance styles.

Over the summer, Crystal was contacted by the 1619 Project Production team to choreograph and provide dancers to be featured in the docu-series.

"They honestly, as the kids say slid into our DM's, like they actually sent us a message through Instagram saying that they were looking at some choreographers and they wanted three to five dancers to be a part of this project," said Neal.

The ladies selected for the docu-series were Jadyn Creech, a graduating senior who is Celluar & Molecular Biology major and a current Terps president; Josyln Smith, a senior Health Science major and the current Terps vice president; and lastly, Angelica Coleman, a graduating senior, Kinesiology major and the current Miss Terp.

Jadyn Creech tells News 3 this experience was a full-circle moment for her as president of the company and as a dancer.

"Being able to embody that vision of the enslaved people coming to Virginia for the first time, I feel like that was a moment I will never forget," said Creech.

The 6-part docu-series can be streamed exclusively on Hulu and the Terpsichorean dancers can be seen in the first episode of the series.

To learn more about the Hampton University Terpsichorean Dance Company and their upcoming performances follow them on social media. Instagram: @hampton_terps Facebook: Terpsichorean Dance Company

