Ciara White-Sparks

Ciara White-Sparks joined the News 3 team in August 2022.

She graduated summa cum laude from Hampton University with a B.S in Communication Studies and a concentration in Broadcast Journalism along with a minor in marketing. Ciara is a former E.W. Scripps Intern at KTNV 13 Action News Now in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At Hampton, Ciara mastered skills in reporting, writing, hosting, and public relations. During her time at the university, she was involved in WHOV-TV News, The Freddye T. Davy Honors College, The National Association of Black Journalists, The Hampton Script and Her Campus. She also represented Victoria's Secret PINK as a Campus Representative.

Ciara has also freelanced for HBCU Buzz, Watch the Yard, Disne

y, Pixar, Warner Bros, Amazon Prime, and Rolling Out Magazine.

Ciara enjoys volunteering in the community and she is an active member of the Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals, the National Association of Black Journalists. In her free time she loves to travel, compete in pageants, and go shopping.

Have a story? Contact Ciara at Ciara.White-Sparks@wtkr.com

