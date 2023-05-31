Have papers to throw away? Here's the best way

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Shredding should always be the method used to get rid of important, personal documents, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

It's crucial to protect your identity.

Experts say by shredding important papers like old tax documents, purchases and personal information, it can eliminate your chances of identity theft.

But when disposing of sensitive documents, you should also be mindful not to shred any documents that are linked to major life events.

Items you shouldn't shred include:



Birth certificates

Adoption papers

Social Security cards

Marriage or Divorce papers

Death related paperwork

Southern Bank in Virginia Beach, noticed this ongoing issue and decided to give back with a free shredding event.

The "Shred-A-Thon" is an annual shredding event, that allows the community to come and dispose of personal, healthcare, and financial documents the correct way.

Chris Beale, the Virginia Beach city executive, tells News 3, that Southern Bank hosts this event every year because there aren't many resources for shredding papers.

"Southern Bank Broad shredding for the public to Hampton Roads because there is really no other outside source doing this for free, to the public, there is a need for it," said Beale.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Southern Bank located at 3720 Virginia Beach Blvd.

Event officials are encouraging people to arrive early to ensure their documents are shredded.