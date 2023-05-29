Larchmont Edgewater Civic League hosts first Memorial Day parade in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Larchmont Edgewater Civic League hosted its first-ever "Memorial Day" parade to honor our nation's fallen soldier.

On Monday, family, friends and community leaders marched from St. Patrick Catholic High School to the Larchmont United Methodist Church. Multiple schools, youth groups, and military personnel were in attendance and participated in the event.

In addition to the parade, the Civic League also provided the attendees with refreshments and access to community resources via vendor tables.

The event concluded with a proper wreath-laying ceremony, which was hosted by the Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander.

Michael Crockett, the vice president of the Larchmont Civic League, tells News 3, the day is important as many people know someone who has served our country in some capacity.

"Like many other veterans, we all have lost people that we've known in uniform- or we have had family members who were lost who were in uniform," Crockett said. And to have a day like today, for a lot of people Memorial Day is the beginning of summer and that's what it really represents. But we had a moment of silence a moment while ago for a reason before we started this parade and that was to celebrate our freedom," said Crockett.

This year marks the first parade and wreath laying ceremony, and with the support of the Norfolk community and Civic League, the team says they look forward to continuing this new tradition for Memorial Day.