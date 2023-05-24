Marshview Park in Virginia Beach opens new bike trail

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Marshview Park located in Virginia Beach opened a new bike trail ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

It features four miles of mountain bike trails with three different difficulty routes. Each route is labeled by a specific color indicating its difficulty level.

The trails were created in partnership with volunteers from the Eastern Virginia Mountain Biking Association (EVMA).

The trail system is free of cost and open to the public, seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.

Some trails are known as "TTFs" - technical trail features, that add an extra challenge to the routes, and include obstacles such as rock gardens, balance beams and jumps.

Each trail is designed to accommodate walkers, runners and dog walkers.

Director of the Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation Center Michael Kirschman tells News 3 this project was 10 years in the making and included dozens of volunteers.

"So, we had literally dozens and dozens of volunteers, both through the EVMA group that helped build the trails as well as Parks and Recreation volunteers and staff, that built all the technical elements, all of the trail work, installed all the signs, all the bridges. It was really a group effort to make this a reality," said Kirschman.

To find more information on the new bike trail and visiting hours visit their website.

