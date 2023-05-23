Norfolk sheriff's Relay for Life Team donates $21,000 to the American Cancer Society

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Sheriff's Office "Relay for Life Team" donated a check for $21,000 to the American Cancer Society to help support the fight to cure cancer.

Through several different fundraisers, the sheriff's office's team of 19 raised enough money to help support the nonprofit. They've been working on it all year long.

For many, this accomplishment is very emotional, as the team holds a personal connection to the cause. Some members have friends or family members who are currently in the fight to beat cancer.

Lieutenant Colonel Chief of Corrections Janetta Gizzard tells News 3 this moment feels emotional as she has loved ones who are currently battling cancer.

"Donating the check today made me feel emotional. I just want everyone to know that works for us, that we care about them and we need to cure it, we need to stop it, it's going on the rampage, it's taken a lot of people, and I've seen in my entire time here we've lost way more than we should, so I will keep fighting to raise money for a cure," said Lt. Gizzard.

The team says next year they hope to double the amount of volunteers and funds for the relay team.

Laura Fien with the American Cancer Society said the "Relay for Life South Hampton Roads" event will take place on June 3 at Chesapeake City Park.

"This is the collaborative effort of what the Norfolk Sheriff's Office is raising for, they are one of our top teams for Relay for Life of South Hampton Roads and we couldn't have done this without them," said Fien.

To learn more about the upcoming event visit the American Cancer Society's website.