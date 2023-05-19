More students are feeling sad or hopeless, CDC study finds

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The month of May celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month, a time in which people across the world spread awareness about mental health and ways you can break the stigma.

Oftentimes, children specifically ages 8 to 16, struggle with mood disorders, which are often connected to anxiety and depression.

A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control found the percentage of high school students who felt persistently sad or hopeless increased from 2011 to 2021.

In addition, the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk also released a study, showing that in the fiscal year alone there have been 285 mental health admissions, 218 of which were related to anxiety and depression.

Common signs that a child may be experiencing one of the disorders include, loss of appetite, fatigue, social or self-isolation, and behavioral changes.

Dr. Jennifer Moran, a licensed clinical psychologist with CHKD, tells News 3 that a lot of these issues are attributed to the pandemic, and to pay attention if a child begins to express concerns about mental health, parents should be willing to listen.

"If your child comes to you and shares that they are really struggling with depression/anxiety, I always suggest that parents just really validate and hear them," said Dr. Moran. "You know it can be really hard and scary as a parent to hear that your child is suffering, and as we validate those concerns and work to support and get them the help that they need, I think that it can go miles."

Sparking open dialogues and conversations with your child is the first step in breaking the cycle centered around mental health among adolescence.

It is suggested that once you learn that your child is suffering from a mental health issue you should seek help.

According to Dr. Moran, Hampton Roads has remained committed to spreading awareness centered around youth mental health.

Resources in the area include:



Department of Behavioral Health and Development

Catholic Charities: (757) 533-5217

Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD):

Compass Youth and Family Services

Endependence Center

The Up Center

Tidewater Pastoral Counseling: (757) 623-2700

If you or someone you may know is experiencing an immediate crisis, you are encouraged to contact the crisis hotline at 988.