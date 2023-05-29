Chesapeake dedicates a new Gold Star Family Memorial to honor those who have served

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The City of Chesapeake dedicated a new Gold Star memorial to help families reflect and call on their loved ones at Chesapeake City Park on Sunday.

The Gold Star Memorial is an act of community that cares and appreciates Gold Star families, while also honoring the ultimate sacrifice of their loved ones.

The monuments are two-sided tributes made of black granite. One side bears the words: "Gold Star Families Memorial Monument," which salutes Gold Star families and relatives who sacrificed a loved one for our freedom.

The other side tells a story through the four granite panels: Homeland, Family, Patriot, and Sacrifice.

During the ceremony multiple people who contributed to the monument infrastructure took the stand to provide families with encouraging words.

Mayor of Chesapeake, Rick West was also in attendance and paid homage for those who served.

"We hope that you are pleased with our commitment to this memorial, and I want to express our gratitude to our military families, veterans, and of course the families and relatives and friends of those who have sacrificed loved ones for our freedom, our city and community truly do care about you," said Mayor West.

The monument is now open to the public and the Gold Star Memorial team is now working towards building a new monument in Lexington, Virginia later this year.