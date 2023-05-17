A day of remembrance: Virginia Beach police recognize National Police Week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Wednesday, May 17, the Virginia Beach Police Department held its annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony at the Oceanfront.

The event honors men and women who have served as police officers, sheriff deputies, federal agents and all other law enforcement personnel.

The annual event takes place during National Police Week, which was first established in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy, in which he declared May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which the day falls in as Police Week.

During the event officers were presented with a token of gratitude for their dedication towards keeping the community safe.

Several local and state officials were in attendance, including Governor Glenn Youngkin, who left a heartfelt message to those who have lost a loved one in the act of duty.

"While there are no words to describe the immense loss that their families, communities and law enforcement brothers and sisters have suffered, I am inspired by their memory and the heroic life that lives on in those that knew them," said Youngkin.

Today's ceremony acts as a special day of recognition towards the efforts put forth by officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.