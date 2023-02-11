New exhibit salutes African American heroes in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News community has always had a huge history regarding civil rights for people of color.

Today, the Newport News Main Street Library honored three individuals who were trial blazers during the time in which Black people and white people were not equal.

The ceremony included dance performances from the Dream Dance Motion Company, musical selections from the "Say it Loud" band and the unveiling of the new plaques that will be added to the library's upstairs exhibit.

The We Stand for Justice Wall is an exhibit that displays pivotal African American figures from Newport News history, and this year’s honorees include William Butts, Oscar Pretlow Sr., and Irma Thompson.

Descendants of each honoree were asked to accept the award on behalf of their beloved family member and share why this was such a privilege to witness.

"You chose to honor our aunt and we have known all of our lives that she was a superstar, and this just confirms it," said Thompson's niece.

Butts was a civil rights attorney who represented many African Americans in their pursuit for social justice and equality. He successfully used the judicial system to integrate local school systems.

Pretlow Sr. led the initiative to bring the United Steelworkers Union to Newport News Shipbuilding. His work improved working conditions for shipyard workers.

Thompson fought for school integration and equal pay for African American teachers.

To learn more about the wall and visit the exhibit during Black History Month click here.