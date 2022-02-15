Watch
NewsBlack History Month

Actions

Watch a special show highlighting Black Americans' achievements Friday on News 3

Black History Month show
items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
OTT GFX - BHM - 2560x1440.png
Posted at 1:47 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 13:50:43-05

Black History Month is a time to celebrate Black Americans.

As one of our many stories this month, News 3 will be airing a 30-minute Black History Month special on Friday, February 18 starting at 7:30 p.m.

The special will highlight Black Americans' achievements, but also spotlights what still needs to be done to achieve racial equality in the U.S. today.

Viewers will hear from parents speaking openly about the harsh realities of raising Black children in the United States, then they will learn about how Black and Brown people are underrepresented in medical textbooks, leading to inequitable care, and proving to be harmful to patients of color.  

Monique Rodriguez, CEO of Mielle Organics, one of the fastest growing natural hair care companies in the United States will tell her story of starting the business in her garage after a tragedy.

Finally, a Critical Race Theory artist who made waves by creating a piece depicting critical race theory hopes to spark conversations about the role art can play in history.

Click here for more Black History Month coverage

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories