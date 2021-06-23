Blastoff 🚀 Rocket to launch from NASA Wallops with students' experiments on Thursday

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - A NASA Terrier-Improved Orion suborbital sounding rocket carrying experiments from students around the U.S., will be launching from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Thursday.

During a virtual learning experience, more than 70 experiments were built by university students across the United States and they are now ready to take flight on NASA suborbital flight vehicles.

The rocket launch is expected to be seen from the eastern shore of Virginia and Maryland and southern Delaware and will happen at 8 a.m.

The 36-foot long two-stage rocket will carry 32 experiments (measuring acceleration, humidity, pressure, temperature and radiation counts) from the RockOn! Program, 8experiments in the RockSat-C program and more than 60small cubes with experiments developed by middle school and high school students as part of the Cubes in Space program, a partnership between idoodlelearning inc., Wallops and the Colorado Space Grant Consortium.

The sounding rocket will fly the student experiments to nearly 73-miles altitude. The experiments will land via parachute in the Atlantic Ocean where they will be recovered by boat.

Click here to read more about the project and rocket.