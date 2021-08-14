Bloods gang member sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder stemming from drug deal

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Washington, D.C. man was sentenced to life in prison in connection with the 2017 murder of a Newport News man.

According to court documents, Dawhan Archible, 27, and his co-conspirators murdered 23-year-old Luke Michael Dudley after a drug deal. Court documents say Archible is a self-proclaimed "Bloods boss" and admitted to being in the Bloods gang since he was 13 years old.

On the morning of the murder, Archible traded heroin for cocaine, then traded the cocaine with Dudley for what he believed to be Percocet pills. When he realized the drugs were fake, he and his co-conspirators broke into Dudley's rooming house in Newport News and confronted him.

Archible shot Dudley with a pistol, then handed the gun to his co-conspirator, who also shot Dudley.

Archible was sentenced to life in prison for the use of a firearm resulting in death. Additionally, he was sentenced to a consecutive term totaling 20 years in prison for robbery and conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine.