Bluebird Gap Farm in Hampton reopening petting zoo, animal feeding to public

HAMPTON, Va. — Bluebird Gap Farm in Hampton is restarting a popular program that has been on pause since 2020.

The farm is now allowing patrons the opportunity to feed animals at the petting zoo, according to a release from the City of Hampton.

The animal feeding experience is resuming after being suspended during the pandemic. At the petting zoo, guests can “purchase bags of feed and interact with some of the park’s animals,” according to the release. Guests must pay $1.50 for a bag of feed, but admission is free.

Feeding the horses or donkeys is off-limits, but guests can feed the sheep, goats, alpaca and cows.

Bluebird Gap Farm's petting zoo landed on BestPettingZoos.com’s “Top 10 Petting Zoos” list and ranked higher than the Smithsonian National Zoo’s kids area.

The farm’s address is 60 Pine Chapel Road. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

