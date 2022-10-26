Bob Evans recalls over 7K lbs of Italian pork sausage products, concerns about possible extraneous materials

The Food Safety and Inspection Service, or FSIS, announced that Bob Evans is recalling about 7,560 pounds of its Italian pork sausage products due to a potential contamination with “extraneous materials.”

The recalled sausage could possibly contain “thin, blue rubber.” The impacted products were produced on September 8, 2022 and sold in grocery stores nationwide.

FSIS has recommended that consumers either discard the product or return it their grocery store. The agency said it is taking steps to ensure that the product is unavailable for purchase.

For more information, click here.