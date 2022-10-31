WATCH: Bobcat visits Hampton Roads backyard

SUFFOLK, Va. — A wildlife biologist for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources confirmed a bobcat sighting in a Suffolk neighborhood.

Back on Oct. 21 around 3 a.m., Tiffany Alexander recorded what she believed was a bobcat in her backyard off Whitemarsh Road.

"Set our cameras off and left," Alexander said. Be careful, I’m hoping he/she was just being nosey and went on back to the swamp."

Michael Fies, a wildlife biologist for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, confirmed to News 3 that it was, indeed, a bobcat.

It's a sighting that Alexander said isn't unusual.

"This one was about 20ft from our backdoor," said Alexander. "Never had them come that close in the yard before, at least that we knew about anyway. Our land backs right up to the wildlife refuge so we know they are out there."