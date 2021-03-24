Bobo’s recalls their Maple Pecan Oat Bars due to undeclared allergen

Bobo’s of Boulder, Colorado issues a recall after finding that their Maple Pecan Oat Bars may contain an undeclared allergen, peanuts.

The product can be identified by the lot code found on a stamp on the back of the bar: 0L30112B, Best By 7/30/21 or 7/31/21. The bars are 3oz and may be a single bar or in a box of 12. UPC Code: 829262000210

No illnesses were reported, and no other Bobo’s product was impacted.

Buyers should return the affected product to the place of purchase for an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern.

For more info, email info@eatbobos.com or call 303-938-1977 between Monday – Friday, 8am-4pm MDT.