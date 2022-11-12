Hampton Roads businesses gear up for the holiday season

While the tourism season in Hampton Roads has slowed down, there's still an opportunity to support local businesses, with many fun-filled events taking place throughout Hampton Roads this weekend.

A million lights stretch across the Battleship Wisconsin as Winterfest returns. While this is great holiday fun this is also bringing money to downtown Norfolk, and they're a number of other options across Hampton Roads to pump money into the local economy.

"You can come in here and get all your Christmas items," said Sandra Gardner, owner of Bodacious Bazaar.

Shoppers said there's a wide variety.

"If you can't find it here it's not to be had," Gardner said.

From coffee mugs to jewelry, and home decor you will find it all at the Bodacious Bazaar at the Convention Center in Hampton.

"We're back, and we're bigger and better than ever," said Gardner.

Three days with 300 vendors. It's a chance for businesses to get their name out there before the holidays. But also, a chance to raise some big bucks.

"We have eagles, Neptune's, mermaids, and really anything you think of out of concrete," said Zach Stout, the owner of Stout's Statuary.

This is Stout's third year attending the event. He said it's important to support small local businesses through events like Bodacious Bazaar.

"We do need more local people so when we support them, they come back. If you support us, we can continue to do this" said Stout.

Organizers of this event, now in its 12th year, tell News 3 it's a family-run business dedicated to giving back to the community.

"All six of my non-profits get a booth free," said Gardner.

Shoppers said anytime they get the opportunity to support local businesses they jump at the chance, especially at a time when local businesses are scrambling to bounce back from COVID and stay competitive in a challenging economy.

The event is taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton. And there are more events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend including Winterfest on the Wisconsin.

General admission tickets are $18.50 for adults and $16.50 for kids. Nauticus members receive a discounted price.

For tickets and hours, click HERE.

