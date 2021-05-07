Watch
Body camera footage of Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death to be released to family within 10 days, judge rules

Posted at 11:34 AM, May 07, 2021
PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. - A judge has ordered that body camera footage of Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death while the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant be released to his family.

Court documents state that five videos will be released to Brown's son Khalil Ferebee and his immediate family members, as well as an attorney. One of the videos will be released in its entirety, while the other four will only show portions of the footage. Court documents say that the redacted footage contained no images of Brown.

Previously, Brown's family was only able to view a 20-second clip of one of the videos.

Disclosure of the video could take up to 10 days, court documents say.

To read the full order, click here.

This is a developing story.

