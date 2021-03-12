Body discovered in Chesapeake creek identified as missing man

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found in the area of Shell Road and Magnolia Drive early Friday morning.

Dispatch received a call at around 7:20 a.m. for a body in a creek. Once on scene, officers found the deceased person floating in the creek, and the Chesapeake Police Underwater Search and Recovery Team was activated to assist in the recovery of the person.

The deceased man was identified Monday as Thomas Wayne Snipes. He was previously listed as a missing person. Police said foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, leave a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their mobile phone at P3TIPS in the APP store.