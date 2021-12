CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police are investigating after a body was found a garage on Fiday.

Around 12:30 p.m., Chesapeake Police Officers responded to a report of a dead body behind a garage in the 1000 block of Bethel Road.

Once on scene they found an adult female deceased at that location.

Police said the time and cause of death are unknown at this time as they are investigating.

