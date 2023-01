ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Deputies say a body has been found in a retention pond in Isle of Wight Friday.

According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, the call for the incident came in around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Carrollton Boulevard and Brewers Neck Boulevard.

The call stated that there was a body floating in the BMT retention pond.

A dive team is currently working to retrieve the body.

No further information has been released.