Body found inside burning vehicle on Eastern Shore, VSP investigating suspicious death

NORTHAMPTON Co., Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating a suspicious death on the Eastern Shore after a body was found in a burned vehicle.

According to police, the call came in at 1:23 a.m. for a vehicle fire with one confirmed death on TB Road in Exmore. The 911 caller, a resident of TB Road, said they observed a fire outside on the roadway.

The Exmore Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire, finding one dead man inside the vehicle. There was no indication that the vehicle had been involved in a crash.

The body was burned beyond recognition, and police learned that the registration showed the vehicle had been sold the day before.

Police are asking any witnesses driving in the area of Exmore, on or near TB Road prior to or after the incident, who may have information to come forward. If you or someone you know has any information on this suspicious death, call the VSP at (757) 424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.