Body of missing 34-year-old boater last seen in James River found

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - The body of 34-year-old Russell Hines, who went missing while boating in James City County, has been discovered.

Hines's 29-foot boat was discovered aground with the engine running in the James River, in the vicinity of Gray's Creek near Williamsburg, Monday morning. His boat was found with signs of recent occupancy, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for Hines Tuesday after searching a total of 234 square miles and a total of 45 asset hours.

“We grieve with Mr. Hines’s loved ones and offer them our deepest condolences,” says Cmdr. Jason Ingram, Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator for Coast Guard Sector Virginia. “Thank you to all of our crew members and local partner agencies for your efforts. We are suspending this search with very heavy hearts. I ask that all boaters please use all available safety measures on the water including engine disabling switches, life jackets, locator beacons, and float plans.”

