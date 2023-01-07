Boil advisory issued for portion of Virginia Beach; schools, hospital impacted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A boil advisory is in place for a major portion of Virginia Beach Friday night, the city said. The impacted portion of the city is in the Princess Anne Road area.

City officials said a water valve near Princess Anne Road and South Independence Boulevard was damaged during contractor work. The city's utilities department responded and isolated the valve.

The boil advisory includes Tidewater Community College – Virginia Beach Campus, ODU/NSU Virginia Beach Higher Education Center, Landstown Elementary School, Landstown Middle School, Landstown High School, LifeNet Health, SPSA Landstown Transfer Station and Sentara Princess Anne General Hospital, the city said in a release.

These specific addresses are also impacted:



1700 College Crescent

1825 Concert Drive

1864 Concert Drive

1881 Concert Drive

2001 Concert Drive

2204 Recreation Drive

2212 Recreation Drive

2025 Glen Mitchell Drive

City officials said the notice will remain in place until at least 9 p.m. Sunday. The department is testing water samples from the impacted area to ensure it's safe to drink. Once the samples meet drinking standards, the boil notice will be lifted.

Here are boiling instructions from the city:

"When water service is restored, please flush all cold-water faucets for approximately 2-3 minutes. Prior to drinking water from the city’s public water system, bring the water to a rolling boil for approximately one minute. This will help destroy bacteria that may have contaminated the drinking water. Caution: Use extreme caution with boiling water to avoid burns. Allow the water to cool before using.

Hot tap water is not a substitute for boiling water. Water from a water heater is not intended for drinking.

Additionally, if your freezer has an automatic icemaker, discard all the ice cubes and turn off the icemaker until the “boil water” notice is lifted."