Bomb squad responds to crash on I-64 in James City County after explosives suspected in vehicle

Posted at 3:12 PM, Aug 08, 2021
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - A bomb squad and Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams responded to a crash on I-64 westbound Saturday after reports that there were explosives in one of the vehicles.

Crews were dispatched to the crash at 1:43 p.m., on I-64 WB around the 244-mile marker. Officials say it was a minor two-vehicle crash.

One person was taken to Riverside Doctors Hospital in Williamsburg to be treated for injuries.

At some point during the incident, officials were told there could be explosives in one of the vehicles.

The decision was then made to get EOD teams on the scene. The Newport News Fire Department bomb squad was also on scene, as well as a bomb-sniffing K9 from State Police.

The K9 did not find anything in the vehicle and the EOD team cleared the vehicle.

