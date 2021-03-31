Menu

Bomb unit investigating explosives found in Virginia Beach; nearby homes evacuated

News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Posted at 10:05 PM, Mar 30, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department's Special Operations bomb unit is investigating explosives that were found in the 400 block of Coconut Lane Tuesday night.

Dispatchers received a call about explosives in the area around 6:52 p.m.

The bomb unit responded to the scene and is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

People in homes nearby have been informed of the situation and have been evacuated while officials investigate.

There is no further information.

