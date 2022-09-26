Bon Secours responds to New York Times 'Profit Over Patients' investigation at Richmond Community Hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bon Secours Mercy Health is responding after Richmond Community Hospital was the focus of a New York Times investigation titled "Profit Over Patients" published Saturday.

Former and current employees told the Times that the East End facility lacks the resources to fully serve the community, putting lives at risk, according to the report.

The workers accuse Bon Secours, the not-for-profit Maryland-based Catholic health system that owns the hospital, of profiting from the Richmond facility through a federal prescription drug law.

That program, which allows some hospitals to buy drugs at half the cost and then bill patients and insurers closer to full price, is designed so hospitals in low-income communities could then reinvest that money in their facilities.

But the Times report claims Bon Secours is using the system to rake in hundreds of millions in profits.

Officials with Bon Secours responded in a statement by saying they have invested millions into Richmond Community Hospital through programs and renovation.

“To suggest that we don’t operate in full support of our important Mission is without merit and we take issue with such baseless allegations,” the statement reads in part. “Today, we continue to build on the legacy of our founding congregation through our commitment to addressing health disparities."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.