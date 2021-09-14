Bon Secours to offer free drive-thru flu shots across Hampton Roads this Saturday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Bon Secours will be offering free drive-thru flu shots across Hampton Roads this Saturday.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 Bon Secours will host the drive-thru flu shot clinic at the following locations:

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, 2 Bernardine Dr., Newport News, VA 23602

Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, 3636 High St., Portsmouth, VA 23707

Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View, 5818 Harbour View Blvd., Suffolk, VA 23435

Masks are required at the clinic.