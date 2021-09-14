Watch
Bon Secours to offer free drive-thru flu shots across Hampton Roads this Saturday

Bon Secours
Posted at 11:33 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 11:33:19-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Bon Secours will be offering free drive-thru flu shots across Hampton Roads this Saturday.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 Bon Secours will host the drive-thru flu shot clinic at the following locations:

  • Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, 2 Bernardine Dr., Newport News, VA 23602
  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, 3636 High St., Portsmouth, VA 23707
  • Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View, 5818 Harbour View Blvd., Suffolk, VA 23435

Masks are required at the clinic.

