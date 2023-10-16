Book of Mormon musical returns to Norfolk in Spring 2024

NORFOLK, Va. — The Book of Mormon is coming back to Hampton Roads.

The show that had a week-long run in 2014 and 2017 will return to Chrysler Hall in Norfolk May 10 through May 12 of 2024, according to SevenVenues. Tickets go on sale Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Scope Arena box officer and Tickmaster.com.

The Book of Mormon's script, music and lyrics were written by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone, according to Seven Venues. It has been performed on three continents and won over 30 international awards.

Since the shows opening in March 2011, the Book of Mormon has been one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, according to SevenVenues. It won nine Tony awards including best musical, the Grammy for best musical album and five Drama Desk Awards.

For group ticket orders of ten or more people call 757.664.6418.