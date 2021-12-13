'Booze It and Lose It' holiday campaign begins in North Carolina to stop impaired drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. - North Carolina Police is increasing their patrols to stop drunk drivers across the state this holiday season.

Starting Monday, through January 2, officers are stepping up to stop impaired drivers as part of the "Booze It & Lose It" campaign.

“If you’re out celebrating this holiday season, make sure you have a sober ride home,” said Mark Ezzell, program director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, or NCGHSP. “If you drive under the influence, you have a lot to lose. Not only could you kill yourself or someone else, but you could face thousands of dollars in court costs and fines, jail time, or a revoked license.”

The “Booze It & Lose It” campaign is the largest of such campaigns operated each year by NCGHSP. During the 2020 campaign, officers issued more than 1,700 violations.

326 people have died due to impaired driving crashes in North Carolina this year.

NCGHSP reminds all travelers of the following driving safety tips:

• Never driving impaired and always finding a safe ride home;

• Buckling your seatbelt when riding in any seat in the vehicle; and

• Following the speed limit

