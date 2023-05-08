Both inmates that escaped from Virginia jail back in custody after man found at Longwood University

FARMVILLE, Va. — The second man who escaped Piedmont Regional Jaillast weekendwas taken into custody Monday morning at one of Longwood University's campus apartment properties.

The Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office said 44-year-old Bruce Callahan was found, but did not give any other details.

Longwood said the man was found by campus police around 5:30 a.m. at Lancer Park — approximately three miles from the jail he escaped from a week ago. They didn't specify which Lancer Park complex he was found at.

Callahan had pulled an outdoor fire alarm at the student apartments to turn himself in and get medical assistance, Longwood said. They also added he was "injured and in poor health" and there was no indication he had been on campus before then.

The other man who escaped the jail, 26-year-old Alder Marin-Sotelo, was taken into custody by Mexican authorities last week, according to the FBI.

Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office

Callahan was being held in the jail on drug charges while Marin-Sotelo was being held for a gun-related charge.

Marin-Sotelo was also charged in the 2022 killing of a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy, but was not being held in relation to that case. The FBI and U.S. Marshals offered a $70,000 reward for information about where he was.

CBS 6 uncovered that five months ago, leaders at the Piedmont Regional Jail were aware certain locks at the facility needed to be replaced, according to minutes from the Piedmont Regional Jail Authority Board.

The superintendent of the jail confirms that the two inmates who escaped over the weekend manipulated the locking mechanism on the rear door of the jail.

The Piedmont Regional Jail released a statementin response to the report two days later, stating in part, "While it is true that the Piedmont Regional Jail Authority Board has discussed door lock replacement in previous meetings, such discussions pertained to interior doors in a different housing pod from which the inmates escaped. The replacement of these interior locks is part of the capital improvement plan for the Jail."