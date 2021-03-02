Boy airlifted to hospital after Suffolk shooting; police investigating

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that left a boy injured Monday evening.

At 7:22 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a juvenile male victim that was shot while in the 400 block of Wilson Street.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave the boy emergency medical assessment and treatment, and he was airlifted to a local hospital in stable condition.

There is no further information.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to contact Suffolk Police or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), Option 5. To submit a tip online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page.

Stay with News 3 for updates.