Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Boy airlifted to hospital after Suffolk shooting; police investigating

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 Photo Journalist Justin Fleenor
Generic Police lights at night
Posted at 10:11 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 22:11:17-05

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that left a boy injured Monday evening.

At 7:22 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a juvenile male victim that was shot while in the 400 block of Wilson Street.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave the boy emergency medical assessment and treatment, and he was airlifted to a local hospital in stable condition.

There is no further information.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to contact Suffolk Police or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), Option 5. To submit a tip online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education