PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two people including a juvenile were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday afternoon.

A tweet from Portsmouth police said it happened in the 20 block of Swanson Parkway.

A man and juvenile were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the tweet.

Authorities did not immediately release any other details about the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.