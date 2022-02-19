Boy sent to hospital with potentially serious injuries after Chesapeake shooting near community center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A juvenile was sent to the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Police say at 1:07 p.m., they were dispatched to a report of gunshots being heard near the community center at 948 King Arthur Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a boy suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no suspect information that has been released. The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip online, or on their smartphone on the P3TIPS APP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

This is a developing story.

