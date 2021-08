PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating after a boy walked into a local hospital after being shot Wednesday evening.

Police told News 3 they got the call at 6:05 p.m.

Officials say the boy's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. It is unknown how old the victim is.

They believe he was shot somewhere near the 2800 block of Roanoke Avenue.

There is no further information.

