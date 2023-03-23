Watch Now
Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Virginia holding 2023 Youth of the Year Gala

Boys &amp; Girls Clubs of Southeastern Virginia
Posted at 9:10 PM, Mar 22, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia is holding its 2023 Youth of the Year Gala Thursday evening. It's the youth recognition program connected to the Boys & Girls Club of America.

The national competition recognizes teens' service to their community, their performance in school and contributions to their families and spirituality.

The competition begins at the local level where clubs select a Youth of the Year who is 14 to 18 years old. They then compete for the title of Youth of the Year of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia.

The winner goes on to the statewide and national competitions where they can receive various awards.

WTKR News 3 will be live-streaming the event. You can watch it in this story. It starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Westin Virginia Beach Town Center.

