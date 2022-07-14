CHESAPEAKE, Va. - An event centered around "breaking the stigma" is coming to the Chesapeake community Friday.

The Chesapeake General District Court Clerk’s Office has partnered with the Chesapeake Bar Association to address the stigma of mental illness that corrodes the path to mental wellness in the city.

The first annual Break the Stigma Day will take place Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Chesapeake General District Courtyard. It is free and open to the public.

According to organizers, the event will include a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, and a bazaar of gently used items, music, food trucks, Zumba, yoga, and much more.

They say the proceeds from the event will be divided amongst three non-profit organizations that either directly address suicide prevention, provide mental health support to military members and their families, or approach the problem of the growing numbers of homeless veterans in our city.

Ways that the community can be a part of the Break the Stigma Event:

