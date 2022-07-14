CHESAPEAKE, Va. - An event centered around "breaking the stigma" is coming to the Chesapeake community Friday.
The Chesapeake General District Court Clerk’s Office has partnered with the Chesapeake Bar Association to address the stigma of mental illness that corrodes the path to mental wellness in the city.
The first annual Break the Stigma Day will take place Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Chesapeake General District Courtyard. It is free and open to the public.
According to organizers, the event will include a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, and a bazaar of gently used items, music, food trucks, Zumba, yoga, and much more.
They say the proceeds from the event will be divided amongst three non-profit organizations that either directly address suicide prevention, provide mental health support to military members and their families, or approach the problem of the growing numbers of homeless veterans in our city.
Ways that the community can be a part of the Break the Stigma Event:
- Donate a themed basket or item to be auctioned off on the date of the event.
- Sponsor a large Auction Table for $500 (This table comes with full visibility of your signage only at the auction table and additional signage throughout the event space, notices and advertisements on social media that include your generous sponsorship before the event, and links from the event page to your business.)
- Sponsor a small auction table for $300 (This table comes with full visibility of your signage only at your auction table on the day of the event.)
- Sponsor one of our mental health and wellness information booths for $150 (This Sponsorship comes with shared visibility of your signage on the day of the event)
- Donate or drop off a GENTLY USED ITEM for our Bazaar.
- Just come, enjoy, shop, dance, eat and have fun. While you are there visit one of our information booths.